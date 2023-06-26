For IronNet Inc. [IRNT], Analyst sees a drop to $1. What next?

IronNet Inc. [NYSE: IRNT] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.21 at the close of the session, up 6.95%. The company report on March 6, 2023 at 12:13 PM that IronNet Publishes Annual Cyber Threat Intel Report.

Threat Detections, Analysis, and Insights Highlight Emerging Cyber Trends and Threat Actor Evasion Techniques.

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective DefenseSM, today released its 2022 Cyber Threat Intel Report, an annual report that provides an overview of events and trends impacting the cybersecurity landscape in the past year as seen and analyzed by IronNet analysts and threat hunters. The report includes an overview of significant cyber attacks and the real-world results of those attacks, cybercrime trends, the tactics and techniques threat actors have used, and 2023 predictions.

IronNet Inc. stock is now -9.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IRNT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2943 and lowest of $0.172 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.06, which means current price is +52.50% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, IRNT reached a trading volume of 29426751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IronNet Inc. [IRNT]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for IronNet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IronNet Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73.

How has IRNT stock performed recently?

IronNet Inc. [IRNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.54. With this latest performance, IRNT shares dropped by -3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.62 for IronNet Inc. [IRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2414, while it was recorded at 0.1995 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4712 for the last 200 days.

IronNet Inc. [IRNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IronNet Inc. [IRNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -395.18 and a Gross Margin at +48.66. IronNet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -407.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5,969.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -193.24.

IronNet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for IronNet Inc. [IRNT]