For Astra Space Inc. [ASTR], Analyst sees a drop to $1. What next?

Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTR] loss -6.95% or -0.03 points to close at $0.36 with a heavy trading volume of 17323550 shares. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Department of Defense Awards Astra New Launch Contract Add-on.

Defense Innovation Unit adds first test flight of Rocket 4 to Launch Contract.

Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR) announced today that it has been awarded a launch contract add-on for Rocket 4’s first test flight with the U.S. Department of Defense (the “DoD”), facilitated by the Defense Innovation Unit (the “DIU”).

It opened the trading session at $0.3872, the shares rose to $0.3872 and dropped to $0.3603, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASTR points out that the company has recorded -11.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, ASTR reached to a volume of 17323550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Astra Space Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astra Space Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for ASTR stock

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.58. With this latest performance, ASTR shares dropped by -7.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.56 for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3833, while it was recorded at 0.3914 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5024 for the last 200 days.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2812.29 and a Gross Margin at -246.74. Astra Space Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4391.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -158.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -122.14.

Astra Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]