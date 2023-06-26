Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] is -21.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] closed the trading session at $0.23 on 06/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2235, while the highest price level was $0.2439. The company report on June 16, 2023 at 5:34 PM that Faraday Future Announces Plans for a Reverse Stock Split to Facilitate a Broader Range of Financing Opportunities, Updates Timing of Phase 2 Deliveries and Files a Form S-3 for Shelf Financing.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a proposal, to be submitted to stockholders for approval at a special meeting of stockholders, to authorize the Board to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock ( “Common Stock”). The reverse stock split proposal includes a proposed range between 1-for-2 and 1-for-90 shares of outstanding Common Stock. The final ratio will be determined by the Board after stockholder approval. The time, date, location and other details regarding the special meeting will be communicated to stockholders at a later date via proxy materials which will be filed with, and subject to review by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The reverse stock split would not affect any stockholder’s percentage ownership interests or proportionate voting power, except to the extent that it results in a stockholder receiving an additional whole share in lieu of a fractional share. In addition, the reverse stock split would not reduce the total number of shares of Common Stock that the Company is authorized to issue.

The Company also announced that due to a supplier’s timing constraints and the completion timing of an additional system testing related to the Company’s enhanced safety testing of a single unique product feature of the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance, the Company is updating the timing of its previously announced FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance Phase 2 delivery from the end of the second quarter 2023 to August 2023. The Company’s enhanced safety testing is unrelated to what is required by the FMVSS requirements. While the Company continues its efforts to improve its supply chain and further perform system testing, the Company will continue to expand its co-creation efforts with its Phase 1 Futurist Product Officers (“FPOs”) for continuously improving its product and technology power. The three-phase delivery plan is aimed at continuously implementing the Company’s core philosophy and corporate vision of co-creation and co-sharing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.84 percent and weekly performance of -43.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -42.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 85.29M shares, FFIE reached to a volume of 101189286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

FFIE stock trade performance evaluation

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.26. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -2.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.85 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2505, while it was recorded at 0.2871 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4757 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FFIE is now -88.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.22. Additionally, FFIE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] managed to generate an average of -$942,097 per employee.Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: Insider Ownership positions