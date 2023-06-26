Evercore ISI slashes price target on fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] – find out why.

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] loss -2.59% or -0.05 points to close at $1.88 with a heavy trading volume of 15945433 shares. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Fubo Announces Marketing Partnership With the Seattle Mariners for 2023 Season.

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that it is now a proud partner of the Seattle Mariners. Fubo’s marketing partnership with the Mariners marks its fourth with a Major League Baseball team following recent agreements with the Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians and St. Louis Cardinals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230623806692/en/.

The daily chart for FUBO points out that the company has recorded -10.48% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.98M shares, FUBO reached to a volume of 15945433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $3.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for FUBO stock

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.55. With this latest performance, FUBO shares gained by 8.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.18 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6196, while it was recorded at 1.9760 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3794 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]