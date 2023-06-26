Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Revenue clocked in at $97.11 billion, up 26.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] loss -0.80% on the last trading session, reaching $50.87 price per share at the time. The company report on June 16, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Dell Technologies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per common share, which will be payable on Aug. 4 to shareholders of record as of July 25.

Dell increased its annual cash dividend by 12% to $1.48 per common share following board approval in March of this year.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 18285356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $52.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 22.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for DELL stock

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 9.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.16 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.07, while it was recorded at 50.24 for the last single week of trading, and 41.23 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 0.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]