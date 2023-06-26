CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] Is Currently -4.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] plunged by -$0.65 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $13.73. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM that CNH Industrial: Completion of fourth $50 million tranche of $300 million Buyback Program.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that it has completed the fourth $50 million tranche (the “Fourth Tranche”) of its $300 million common share buyback program. The Company completed transactions in the period June 14, 2023 to June 19, 2023, reported in aggregate as set forth in the table below. After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the Fourth Tranche, the total invested amount is approximately €46,391,433.70 ($49,999,997.21) for a total amount of 3,678,065 common shares purchased.

CNH Industrial N.V. stock has also loss -5.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNHI stock has declined by -5.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.24% and lost -14.51% year-on date.

The market cap for CNHI stock reached $19.05 billion, with 1.34 billion shares outstanding and 1.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.41M shares, CNHI reached a trading volume of 76347675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $19.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32.

CNHI stock trade performance evaluation

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.70. With this latest performance, CNHI shares dropped by -1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.65 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.99, while it was recorded at 14.31 for the last single week of trading, and 14.62 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 9.45%.

