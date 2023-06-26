Chevron Corporation [CVX] fell -15.68% so far this year. What now?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] traded at a low on 06/23/23, posting a -0.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $151.35. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM that MOECO and Chevron to Explore Advanced Closed Loop Geothermal Pilot in Hokkaido, Japan.

Chevron New Energies Japan GK (Chevron New Energies Japan), a subsidiary of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., and Mitsui Oil Exploration Co., Ltd (MOECO) today announced execution of definitive agreements to proceed with the pilot testing of advanced geothermal technology. Pursuant to these agreements, Chevron and MOECO will conduct pilot tests of a developing novel geothermal technology, specifically advanced closed loop (ACL) technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621701615/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15164843 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chevron Corporation stands at 1.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.80%.

The market cap for CVX stock reached $288.85 billion, with 1.89 billion shares outstanding and 1.88 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.58M shares, CVX reached a trading volume of 15164843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chevron Corporation [CVX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $189.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 3.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CVX stock performed recently?

Chevron Corporation [CVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.38. With this latest performance, CVX shares dropped by -3.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.79 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.60, while it was recorded at 153.96 for the last single week of trading, and 166.55 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.55 and a Gross Margin at +21.20. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.00.

Return on Total Capital for CVX is now 22.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.18. Additionally, CVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] managed to generate an average of $808,854 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Chevron Corporation [CVX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to -7.68%.

Insider trade positions for Chevron Corporation [CVX]