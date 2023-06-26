Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] fell -31.91% so far this year. What now?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] traded at a low on 06/23/23, posting a -0.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.30. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Cenntro Announces Receipt of Extension to Regain Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Rule.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) (“Cenntro” or “the Company”), a leading electric vehicle technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, announced today that it received a written notice (the “Notice”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) granting the Company a 180-day extension, or until December 18, 2023, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s $1.00 minimum bid price requirement as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Rule”).

This Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20753551 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cenntro Electric Group Limited stands at 10.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.93%.

The market cap for CENN stock reached $76.93 million, with 261.26 million shares outstanding and 161.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, CENN reached a trading volume of 20753551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

How has CENN stock performed recently?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.56. With this latest performance, CENN shares dropped by -7.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.06 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3479, while it was recorded at 0.3050 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6106 for the last 200 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

