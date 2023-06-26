Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell -77.60% so far this year. What now?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] slipped around -0.08 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.52 at the close of the session, down -13.95%. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 4:50 PM that Canopy Growth Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Business transformation and cost reduction actions initiated in FY2023 expected to drive overall cost reduction of $240-$310 million by the end of FY2024 .

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Actions to strengthen balance sheet have reduced overall debt position by approximately $500 million from Q2 FY2023 to quarter-to-date in Q1 FY2024 and are anticipated to generate proceeds of up to $150 million from facility divestitures by the end of Q2 FY2024.

Canopy Growth Corporation stock is now -77.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CGC Stock saw the intraday high of $0.563 and lowest of $0.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.77, which means current price is +3.50% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.38M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 26499334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]?

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18.

How has CGC stock performed recently?

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.05. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -51.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.39 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0327, while it was recorded at 0.5903 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3057 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -111.20 and a Gross Margin at -25.66. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.08.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -10.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.69. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] managed to generate an average of -$95,900 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 13.60%.

Insider trade positions for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]