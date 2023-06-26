Cano Health Inc. [CANO] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $1.25

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] traded at a low on 06/23/23, posting a -2.92 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.33. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM that Cano Health Files Final Voting Results of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting.

Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano Health” or the “Company”), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, today filed with the SEC final voting results from its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held on June 15, 2023. An aggregate of 457,462,704 shares—or 85.3% of the Company’s Class A and Class B common stock outstanding as of the record date for the meeting—were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cano Health’s Board of Directors issued the following statement: “As previously stated, we are well aware of the significant withhold vote and we take seriously the feedback we have received from, and our duty to, our stockholders. Cano Health’s differentiated model has produced an enviable track record of quality care while lowering costs, and we are confident that by running the business more effectively, with clarity and disciplined oversight, we can deliver the increased value our stockholders expect and deserve—greater value than can be delivered through a near-term sale as the former directors have been pushing. We will continue taking decisive actions to realize the full potential of Cano Health’s platform and we expect our newly appointed interim CEO, Mark Kent, will intensify the organization’s focus on improving efficiency, increasing cash flow, and delivering profitable growth for the benefit of all stockholders. In addition, we have a search underway to identify additional independent directors to add to our Board. We look forward to continuing to actively engage with our stockholders over the coming months to share further details of our operating plan and demonstrate continued progress quarter by quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17971947 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cano Health Inc. stands at 8.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.43%.

The market cap for CANO stock reached $733.83 million, with 239.80 million shares outstanding and 170.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, CANO reached a trading volume of 17971947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cano Health Inc. [CANO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $2.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has CANO stock performed recently?

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, CANO shares dropped by -6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.65 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2728, while it was recorded at 1.3560 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5187 for the last 200 days.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cano Health Inc. [CANO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.94 and a Gross Margin at +12.09. Cano Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.57.

Return on Total Capital for CANO is now -4.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 474.89. Additionally, CANO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 462.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] managed to generate an average of -$47,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]