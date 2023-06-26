BTIG Research slashes price target on Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] – find out why.

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] closed the trading session at $0.47. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 4:45 PM that Skillz Announces 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to players worldwide, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of the Company’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock (together, the “common stock”). The reverse stock split, which was authorized by Skillz stockholders at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 20, 2023, is intended to return Skillz to compliance with the New York Stock Exchange continued listing standards.

The reverse stock split will become effective on June 23, 2023 and the Company’s Class A common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on June 26, 2023. Skillz’ Class A common stock will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SKLZ” but with a new CUSIP number of 83067L208.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.01 percent and weekly performance of -31.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.47M shares, SKLZ reached to a volume of 55087292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

SKLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.48. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares dropped by -8.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.27 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5836, while it was recorded at 0.5924 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7674 for the last 200 days.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: Insider Ownership positions