BTIG Research lifts Block Inc. [SQ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Block Inc. [NYSE: SQ] slipped around -1.25 points on 06/23/23, while shares priced at $62.86 at the close of the session, down -1.95%. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 9:00 AM that TIDAL Artist Home Is Here.

TIDAL launches a new artist platform with long-term vision of giving artists more control over their careers, starting with their presence on TIDAL.

Today, global music platform TIDAL is introducing TIDAL Artist Home, a new hub for TIDAL products designed to help make it easier for artists to solely focus on their art. Once signed up, artists will be able to manage how fans see their TIDAL profile, as well as get early access to the latest products and resources built for artists.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.45M shares, SQ reached a trading volume of 17119563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Block Inc. [SQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQ shares is $84.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Block Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Block Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQ in the course of the last twelve months was 491.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has SQ stock performed recently?

Block Inc. [SQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, SQ shares gained by 2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.84 for Block Inc. [SQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.69, while it was recorded at 65.15 for the last single week of trading, and 66.08 for the last 200 days.

Block Inc. [SQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Block Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Block Inc. [SQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Block Inc. go to 39.62%.

Insider trade positions for Block Inc. [SQ]