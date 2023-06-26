BMO Capital Markets lifts STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

STAG Industrial Inc. [NYSE: STAG] plunged by -$0.39 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $34.87 during the day while it closed the day at $34.28. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:06 PM that STAG INDUSTRIAL TO JOIN S&P MIDCAP 400.

STAG Industrial, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:STAG) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

STAG Industrial Inc. stock has also loss -6.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STAG stock has inclined by 7.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.92% and gained 6.10% year-on date.

The market cap for STAG stock reached $6.31 billion, with 179.20 million shares outstanding and 178.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, STAG reached a trading volume of 24514817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STAG shares is $37.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for STAG Industrial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STAG Industrial Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

STAG stock trade performance evaluation

STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, STAG shares gained by 0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.37 for STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.70, while it was recorded at 35.39 for the last single week of trading, and 33.00 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAG Industrial Inc. go to 7.00%.

STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG]: Insider Ownership positions