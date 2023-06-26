Blend Labs Inc. [BLND] stock Upgrade by Keefe Bruyette analyst, price target now $2.25

Blend Labs Inc. [NYSE: BLND] loss -4.72% or -0.04 points to close at $0.86 with a heavy trading volume of 22129103 shares. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Blend Labs Further Expands Mortgage Customer Base After Nations Lending Chooses Blend’s Mortgage Suite To Streamline Originations.

Last week, cloud banking platform Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND), announced that its mortgage suite was chosen to streamline the mortgage origination process for Nations Lending Corporation. One of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S., Nations Lending has achieved triple-digit revenue growth over the past three years and is now licensed to lend in all 50 states.

The announcement comes as Blend continues to capture a growing share of the mortgage origination market. Its suite of mortgage software processed more than 23% of total originations in the second half of 2022, which is a 60% increase over the 14.5% of originations processed in the second half of 2021.

It opened the trading session at $0.90, the shares rose to $0.98 and dropped to $0.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BLND points out that the company has recorded -29.51% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -62.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, BLND reached to a volume of 22129103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blend Labs Inc. [BLND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLND shares is $1.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLND stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Blend Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blend Labs Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for BLND stock

Blend Labs Inc. [BLND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.85. With this latest performance, BLND shares dropped by -18.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.01 for Blend Labs Inc. [BLND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8817, while it was recorded at 0.9111 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5265 for the last 200 days.

Blend Labs Inc. [BLND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blend Labs Inc. [BLND] shares currently have an operating margin of -119.57 and a Gross Margin at +34.54. Blend Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -326.79.

Return on Total Capital for BLND is now -39.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -113.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -171.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blend Labs Inc. [BLND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 188.34. Additionally, BLND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blend Labs Inc. [BLND] managed to generate an average of -$497,160 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Blend Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

