BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY] Stock trading around $1.93 per share: What’s Next?

BlackSky Technology Inc. [NYSE: BKSY] price surged by 1.05 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that BlackSky Secures More Than $30 Million Contract for High-Frequency Imagery Services with International Defense Sector Customer.

Multi-year renewed commitment expands assured subscription-based access to high-frequency, dawn-to-dusk imagery and AI-driven analytics.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) was awarded a multi-year, more than $30 million contract to provide on-demand, real-time high-frequency imagery services to an international defense sector customer.

A sum of 16539915 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.14M shares. BlackSky Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $1.95 and dropped to a low of $1.85 until finishing in the latest session at $1.93.

The one-year BKSY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.41. The average equity rating for BKSY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKSY shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for BlackSky Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackSky Technology Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

BKSY Stock Performance Analysis:

BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.66. With this latest performance, BKSY shares gained by 39.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.58 for BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4564, while it was recorded at 1.8460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6192 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BlackSky Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.44 and a Gross Margin at -9.39. BlackSky Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -114.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.66.

BlackSky Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

