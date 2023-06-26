Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] Is Currently 4.83 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] jumped around 0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.52 at the close of the session, up 4.83%. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Bitfarms Increases Operational Hashrate to 5.3 EH/s.

– New miners online in Argentina increase corporate operating capacity by 11 MW to 207 MW -.

Bitfarms Ltd. stock is now 245.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BITF Stock saw the intraday high of $1.57 and lowest of $1.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.33, which means current price is +261.90% above from all time high which was touched on 06/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, BITF reached a trading volume of 18254721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BITF shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BITF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Bitfarms Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has BITF stock performed recently?

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.17. With this latest performance, BITF shares gained by 33.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 237.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.73 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1571, while it was recorded at 1.3760 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9520 for the last 200 days.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.78 and a Gross Margin at +7.38. Bitfarms Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.11.

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]