Apple Inc. [AAPL] Revenue clocked in at $385.10 billion, up 43.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.17% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.36%. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Developer tools to create spatial experiences for Apple Vision Pro now available.

The visionOS software development kit (SDK) enables Apple’s developer community to bring their apps to life in ways never before possible.

Apple® today announced the availability of new software tools and technologies that enable developers to create groundbreaking app experiences for Apple Vision Pro™ — Apple’s first spatial computer. Featuring visionOS™, the world’s first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in their physical space using the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — their eyes, hands, and voice. Starting today, Apple’s global community of developers will be able to create an entirely new class of spatial computing apps that take full advantage of the infinite canvas in Vision Pro and seamlessly blend digital content with the physical world to enable extraordinary new experiences. With the visionOS SDK, developers can utilize the powerful and unique capabilities of Vision Pro and visionOS to design brand-new app experiences across a variety of categories including productivity, design, gaming, and more.

Over the last 12 months, AAPL stock rose by 37.92%. The one-year Apple Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.23. The average equity rating for AAPL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2888.50 billion, with 15.79 billion shares outstanding and 15.71 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 57.19M shares, AAPL stock reached a trading volume of 53009212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $187.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 47.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 34.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AAPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 8.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.59 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.28, while it was recorded at 185.51 for the last single week of trading, and 153.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apple Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.29 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 62.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 58.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 175.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 261.45. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $608,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

AAPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 7.96%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL] Insider Position Details