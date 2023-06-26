Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Stock trading around $129.33 per share: What’s Next?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] slipped around -0.82 points on Friday, while shares priced at $129.33 at the close of the session, down -0.63%. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 12:36 PM that AWS Announces Generative AI Innovation Center.

AWS invests $100 million in a new program that connects AWS machine learning and artificial intelligence experts with customers and partners worldwide to accelerate enterprise innovation and success with generative AI.

Highspot, Lonely Planet, Ryanair, and Twilio are engaging with the Innovation Center to explore developing generative AI solutions.

Amazon.com Inc. stock is now 53.96% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMZN Stock saw the intraday high of $130.84 and lowest of $128.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 146.57, which means current price is +58.82% above from all time high which was touched on 06/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 62.44M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 71824892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $137.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.54.

How has AMZN stock performed recently?

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 12.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.48 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.54, while it was recorded at 127.12 for the last single week of trading, and 104.28 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +43.81. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]