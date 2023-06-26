Agenus Inc. [AGEN] stock Initiated by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $8

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] slipped around -0.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.73 at the close of the session, down -2.81%. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 9:49 AM that Agenus Presents Positive Efficacy and Safety Outcomes for AGEN2373 at ASCO.

AGEN2373 is the first CD137 agonist antibody reporting single agent responses with no major toxicity.

Responses reported in patients with prostate cancer, ampullary carcinoma and metastatic vulvar squamous cell carcinoma.

Agenus Inc. stock is now -26.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGEN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.77 and lowest of $1.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.31, which means current price is +33.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 16593985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $7.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.57.

How has AGEN stock performed recently?

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.42. With this latest performance, AGEN shares gained by 13.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.12 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6258, while it was recorded at 1.7980 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1495 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

