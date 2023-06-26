Affimed N.V. [AFMD] fell -47.56% so far this year. What now?

Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ: AFMD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.40% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.17%. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Affimed Announces Addition of Dr. Constanze Ulmer-Eilfort to its Supervisory Board.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Ulmer-Eilfort to our Supervisory Board,” said Dr. Thomas Hecht, Chairman of Affimed’s Supervisory Board. “Constanze brings a wealth of legal expertise and a deep understanding of the biotech and healthcare industries, making her an invaluable addition to our team. With her extensive background, we expect Constanze will provide critical insights and guidance to the Company on matters related to corporate governance, corporate strategy, compliance and ESG, among others.”.

Over the last 12 months, AFMD stock dropped by -76.18%. The one-year Affimed N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.73. The average equity rating for AFMD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $97.55 million, with 149.34 million shares outstanding and 140.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 799.43K shares, AFMD stock reached a trading volume of 15727344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Affimed N.V. [AFMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFMD shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Affimed N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affimed N.V. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

AFMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Affimed N.V. [AFMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.17. With this latest performance, AFMD shares dropped by -32.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.03 for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8352, while it was recorded at 0.6861 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3027 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Affimed N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affimed N.V. [AFMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -216.52. Affimed N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -207.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.46.

Affimed N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD] Insider Position Details