World Kinect Corp [WKC] moved up 1.48: Why It’s Important

World Kinect Corp [NYSE: WKC] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $22.63. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 6:30 AM that World Kinect Corporation Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $300 Million 3.250% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028.

World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC) (“World Kinect” or the “Company”) announced today the upsize and pricing of its private offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.250% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (the “notes”). The notes were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). World Kinect has granted to the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $50 million aggregate principal amount of the notes. The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $250 million (or $287.5 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full). The offering of the notes is expected to close on June 26, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

As discussed below, in connection with the pricing of the notes, World Kinect has entered into privately negotiated convertible note hedge transactions and warrant transactions. The convertible note hedge transactions will cover, subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments, the number of shares of common stock that initially underlie the notes, and have an initial strike price equal to the initial conversion price of the notes, or approximately $28.43 per share. The strike price of the warrant transactions will initially be $40.14 per share, which represents a premium of 80% over the closing price of the common stock of $22.30 per share on June 21, 2023 and is subject to certain adjustments under the terms of the warrant transactions.

World Kinect Corp stock has also loss -6.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WKC stock has declined by -5.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.12% and lost -17.20% year-on date.

The market cap for WKC stock reached $1.41 billion, with 62.13 million shares outstanding and 60.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 420.50K shares, WKC reached a trading volume of 7936655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about World Kinect Corp [WKC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKC shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for World Kinect Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for World Kinect Corp is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70.

WKC stock trade performance evaluation

World Kinect Corp [WKC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.06. With this latest performance, WKC shares dropped by -3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.13 for World Kinect Corp [WKC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.93, while it was recorded at 23.22 for the last single week of trading, and 25.99 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for World Kinect Corp [WKC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WKC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for World Kinect Corp go to 5.00%.

