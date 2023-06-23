why UBS Group AG [UBS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.86

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.75% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.88%. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Shannon McAllister joins UBS Private Wealth as Financial Advisor in Boston.

UBS today announced that Shannon McAllister has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor in the Boston Private Wealth Management office. She joins the UBS Greater Boston Market, managed by Jim Ducey, and reports to Market Director Max Bardeen.

“On behalf of UBS, we’re thrilled to welcome Shannon to the firm,” said Max Bardeen. “We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining the industry’s most productive advisors, and with our suite of ultra high net worth capabilities, we’re confident advisors like Shannon will enhance our ability to deliver comprehensive, tailored financial advice to clients in this important market.”.

Over the last 12 months, UBS stock rose by 26.62%. The one-year UBS Group AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.57. The average equity rating for UBS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $69.10 billion, with 3.07 billion shares outstanding and 3.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, UBS stock reached a trading volume of 2709702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UBS Group AG [UBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $27.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 167.05.

UBS Stock Performance Analysis:

UBS Group AG [UBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.88. With this latest performance, UBS shares dropped by -1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.37 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.04, while it was recorded at 20.17 for the last single week of trading, and 18.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UBS Group AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UBS Group AG [UBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.90. UBS Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.19.

Return on Total Capital for UBS is now 3.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UBS Group AG [UBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 367.60. Additionally, UBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 308.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UBS Group AG [UBS] managed to generate an average of $100,365 per employee.

UBS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 10.12%.

UBS Group AG [UBS] Insider Position Details