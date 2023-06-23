why Frontline plc [FRO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.75

Frontline plc [NYSE: FRO] traded at a low on 06/22/23, posting a -2.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.87. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 1:30 AM that FRO – First Quarter 2023 Results.

FRONTLINE PLC REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3180304 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Frontline plc stands at 2.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.48%.

The market cap for FRO stock reached $3.34 billion, with 222.62 million shares outstanding and 142.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, FRO reached a trading volume of 3180304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Frontline plc [FRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRO shares is $22.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Frontline plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline plc is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

How has FRO stock performed recently?

Frontline plc [FRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.53. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.27 for Frontline plc [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.05, while it was recorded at 15.14 for the last single week of trading, and 14.32 for the last 200 days.

Frontline plc [FRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Frontline plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Frontline plc [FRO]