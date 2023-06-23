Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] Revenue clocked in at $1.61 billion, down -87.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE: UP] loss -60.38% on the last trading session, reaching $1.24 price per share at the time. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 5:45 PM that Wheels Up Provides Update on Market Speculation.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) today issued the following statement regarding speculation following public reports that it has retained new strategic advisors:.

“Wheels Up Experience continues to progress with redesigned programs to better serve its members and customers in support of our path to profitability. As we execute our vision and the associated strategic plans, we are working with a number of advisors and industry participants around securing new strategic investments, raising capital, and executing previously disclosed strategic divestitures.”.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. represents 25.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.20 million with the latest information. UP stock price has been found in the range of $1.10 to $3.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 276.32K shares, UP reached a trading volume of 7812969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UP shares is $24.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheels Up Experience Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for UP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.43.

Trading performance analysis for UP stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -57.68. With this latest performance, UP shares dropped by -65.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.45 for Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.65, while it was recorded at 2.84 for the last single week of trading, and 10.00 for the last 200 days.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.33 and a Gross Margin at -1.68. Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.14.

Return on Total Capital for UP is now -48.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -113.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.01. Additionally, UP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.40.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

