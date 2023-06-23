Wells Fargo lifts Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] price plunged by -1.31 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Kimco Realty® Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) will announce its second quarter 2023 earnings on Thursday, July 27, 2023, before market open. You are invited to listen to our quarterly earnings conference call, which will be webcast on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET.

A sum of 3170287 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.29M shares. Kimco Realty Corporation shares reached a high of $19.21 and dropped to a low of $18.63 until finishing in the latest session at $18.85.

The one-year KIM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.07. The average equity rating for KIM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $22.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

KIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.33. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.42 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.74, while it was recorded at 19.20 for the last single week of trading, and 20.18 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] Insider Position Details