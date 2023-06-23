Wells Fargo lifts Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] loss -1.58% on the last trading session, reaching $4.97 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 5:47 PM that Genworth Financial Announces Results of Annual Meeting.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) announced the election of all nine director nominees at its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders today. The board members re-elected were G. Kent Conrad, Karen E. Dyson, Jill R. Goodman, Melina E. Higgins, Thomas J. McInerney, Howard D. Mills III, Robert P. Restrepo Jr., Elaine A. Sarsynski, and Ramsey D. Smith.

At the annual meeting, stockholders also approved the advisory vote on named executive officer compensation and approved future advisory votes on named executive officer compensation every year. In addition, stockholders ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as Genworth’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2023.

Genworth Financial Inc. represents 492.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.48 billion with the latest information. GNW stock price has been found in the range of $4.88 to $5.045.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, GNW reached a trading volume of 4015412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.14.

Trading performance analysis for GNW stock

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.15. With this latest performance, GNW shares dropped by -9.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.38 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.55, while it was recorded at 5.10 for the last single week of trading, and 5.11 for the last 200 days.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.47. Genworth Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.11.

Return on Total Capital for GNW is now 5.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.65. Additionally, GNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] managed to generate an average of $243,600 per employee.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

