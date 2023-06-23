Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [NASDAQ: VBLT] traded at a high on 06/22/23, posting a 6.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.25. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:01 PM that VBL Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Recently filed S-4 registration statement for proposed merger with Notable; expects to close the transaction in Q3 2023, subject to SEC review and shareholder approvals.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3287940 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stands at 7.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.45%.

The market cap for VBLT stock reached $18.48 million, with 77.80 million shares outstanding and 53.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, VBLT reached a trading volume of 3287940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

How has VBLT stock performed recently?

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, VBLT shares gained by 17.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.34 for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2078, while it was recorded at 0.2428 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1636 for the last 200 days.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -4992.86 and a Gross Margin at -76.60. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4909.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.50.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Insider trade positions for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]