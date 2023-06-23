Wall Street Analyst Downgrade iRobot Corporation [IRBT]. What else is Wall St. saying

iRobot Corporation [NASDAQ: IRBT] price plunged by -8.32 percent to reach at -$4.12. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM that iRobot Reports First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 2712801 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 473.25K shares. iRobot Corporation shares reached a high of $50.59 and dropped to a low of $44.4901 until finishing in the latest session at $45.41.

The one-year IRBT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.52. The average equity rating for IRBT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on iRobot Corporation [IRBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRBT shares is $53.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRBT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for iRobot Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iRobot Corporation is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15.

IRBT Stock Performance Analysis:

iRobot Corporation [IRBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.89. With this latest performance, IRBT shares gained by 42.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.47 for iRobot Corporation [IRBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.09, while it was recorded at 47.69 for the last single week of trading, and 46.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iRobot Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iRobot Corporation [IRBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.96 and a Gross Margin at +28.75. iRobot Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.76.

Return on Total Capital for IRBT is now -36.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iRobot Corporation [IRBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.13. Additionally, IRBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iRobot Corporation [IRBT] managed to generate an average of -$228,305 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.iRobot Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

IRBT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iRobot Corporation go to 29.00%.

iRobot Corporation [IRBT] Insider Position Details