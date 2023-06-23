TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] Is Currently 32.50 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [NASDAQ: MEDS] jumped around 1.79 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.30 at the close of the session, up 32.50%. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 12:36 PM that TRxADE Health, Inc.’s Board of Directors Approves Reverse Stock Split.

Any stockholders who own a number of shares not evenly divisible by the Reverse Split ratio will be entitled to the rounding up of their fractional share to the nearest whole share. The reverse stock split will not have an impact on the overall economic value of the Company; however, since the reverse stock split will reduce the number of common shares outstanding it is expected to result in a corresponding increase in the bid price of the Company’s common stock. The Company’s shares of common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “MEDS”. In addition, the Company’s shares of common stock will also trade under a new CUSIP number, 89846A 405. The Company believes that a reverse stock split can help increase the marketability of its stock to a broader range of potential investors.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stock is now 20.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MEDS Stock saw the intraday high of $11.5399 and lowest of $5.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.85, which means current price is +93.89% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 31.61K shares, MEDS reached a trading volume of 7245068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 104.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69.

How has MEDS stock performed recently?

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.82. With this latest performance, MEDS shares gained by 64.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.80 for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.9400, while it was recorded at 5.4500 for the last single week of trading, and 8.2100 for the last 200 days.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.08 and a Gross Margin at +47.62. TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.28.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]