TransUnion [TRU] Revenue clocked in at $3.73 billion, up 30.78% YTD: What’s Next?

TransUnion [NYSE: TRU] gained 0.31% on the last trading session, reaching $74.22 price per share at the time. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM that TransUnion Insurance Research Highlights Link Between 13% Decrease in Traffic Enforcement and 22% Rise in Driving Fatalities.

Insurance Summit research presents a new world of risks for carriers, including changes in personal and commercial driving patterns.

TransUnion represents 193.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.46 billion with the latest information. TRU stock price has been found in the range of $73.00 to $74.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, TRU reached a trading volume of 3885806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TransUnion [TRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRU shares is $80.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for TransUnion shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransUnion is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27.

Trading performance analysis for TRU stock

TransUnion [TRU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, TRU shares gained by 2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.32 for TransUnion [TRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.28, while it was recorded at 74.91 for the last single week of trading, and 64.34 for the last 200 days.

TransUnion [TRU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransUnion [TRU] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.98 and a Gross Margin at +53.05. TransUnion’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.80.

Return on Total Capital for TRU is now 6.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TransUnion [TRU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.23. Additionally, TRU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransUnion [TRU] managed to generate an average of $20,680 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.TransUnion’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

TransUnion [TRU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TransUnion go to 10.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TransUnion [TRU]