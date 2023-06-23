TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ] is -81.43% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RNAZ] traded at a low on 06/22/23, posting a -7.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.50. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM that TransCode Therapeutics Announces Publication of New Data Supporting the Use of TTX-MC138 for the Treatment of Metastatic Breast Cancer.

The study shows that inhibition of microRNA-10b, the therapeutic target of TTX-MC138, in breast cancer cells impaired the capacity of cancer stem cells to create new tumors and become metastatic. TransCode believes that these findings are important because cancer stem cells have long been known to play a critical role in cancer initiation, metastasis, recurrence, and resistance to therapy. Therefore, inhibiting the tumor-promoting capacity of these cells using TTX-MC138 could improve outcomes in patients with breast cancer that is recurrent and resistant to treatment.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3857719 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. stands at 9.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.18%.

The market cap for RNAZ stock reached $2.12 million, with 0.85 million shares outstanding and 0.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 184.43K shares, RNAZ reached a trading volume of 3857719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNAZ shares is $120.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNAZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has RNAZ stock performed recently?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.75. With this latest performance, RNAZ shares dropped by -53.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNAZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.27 for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.36, while it was recorded at 2.61 for the last single week of trading, and 11.33 for the last 200 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.08.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ]