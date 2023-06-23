The Home Depot Inc. [HD] Stock trading around $301.18 per share: What’s Next?

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] price surged by 0.16 percent to reach at $0.48. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM that The Home Depot Sets Goal for Battery Powered Products To Drive Over 85% of Outdoor Lawn Equipment Sales by 2028.

The Home Depot expects that by the end of fiscal year 2028, more than 85% of U.S. and Canada’s sales in outdoor power equipment, specifically push lawn mowers and handheld outdoor equipment like leaf blowers and trimmers, will run on rechargeable battery technology instead of gas. This transition will reduce over 2,000,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases annually from exhaust pipes of residential lawn equipment.

The one-year HD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.11. The average equity rating for HD stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $314.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 5.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 836.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 58.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.78 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 294.25, while it was recorded at 301.14 for the last single week of trading, and 299.96 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 2.05%.

