Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO] is -43.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: TMPO] price surged by 20.14 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Tempo Automation Secures $7.0M Convertible Promissory Note Facility Strengthening Financial Position and Providing Capital for Optimum Acquisition.

“We are delighted to have secured financing that not only bolsters our financial stability but also equips us with the capital necessary to finalize the previously announced acquisition of Optimum Design Associates. Asia-IO shares our vision of strategic expansion by leveraging our unique data-driven factory automation technology to disrupt the industry,” said Joy Weiss, CEO of Tempo Automation.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The one-year TMPO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.33. The average equity rating for TMPO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMPO shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16.

TMPO Stock Performance Analysis:

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.53. With this latest performance, TMPO shares gained by 51.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.65 for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3984, while it was recorded at 0.3902 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7339 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -392.08 and a Gross Margin at +10.90. Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1202.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -164.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.48.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. [TMPO] Insider Position Details