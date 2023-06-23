Talaris Therapeutics Inc. [TALS] Stock trading around $2.70 per share: What’s Next?

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TALS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 22.73% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.87%. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Talaris Therapeutics and Tourmaline Bio Announce Merger Agreement.

Merger to create Nasdaq-listed, late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing Tourmaline’s anti-IL-6 antibody (TOUR006) in thyroid eye disease (TED) and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).

Combined company expected to have approximately $210 million of cash at the transaction close, including approximately $75 million from a concurrent private placement with leading life sciences investors.

Over the last 12 months, TALS stock dropped by -65.95%. The one-year Talaris Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.0. The average equity rating for TALS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $115.75 million, with 41.80 million shares outstanding and 35.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 303.72K shares, TALS stock reached a trading volume of 12583888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Talaris Therapeutics Inc. [TALS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TALS shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TALS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Talaris Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87.

TALS Stock Performance Analysis:

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. [TALS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.87. With this latest performance, TALS shares dropped by -4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TALS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.09 for Talaris Therapeutics Inc. [TALS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.58, while it was recorded at 2.44 for the last single week of trading, and 2.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Talaris Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.20.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.60 and a Current Ratio set at 16.60.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. [TALS] Insider Position Details