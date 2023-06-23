Stifel slashes price target on Algoma Steel Group Inc. [ASTL] – find out why.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTL] loss -9.14% on the last trading session, reaching $6.96 price per share at the time. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 5:55 PM that Algoma Steel Announces Filing of Base Shelf Prospectus.

The Company has filed the Base Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement to maintain financial flexibility, but has no present intention to pursue a capital raise in the near future. The Company does intend to use the Registration Statement for the potential exercises of currently outstanding warrants of the Company and the potential resale of certain securities of the Company that had previously been registered for resale. There is no certainty any Securities will be sold under the Base Shelf Prospectus and/or Registration Statement within the 25-month effective period.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. represents 103.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $717.09 million with the latest information. ASTL stock price has been found in the range of $6.54 to $7.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 609.92K shares, ASTL reached a trading volume of 3426939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Algoma Steel Group Inc. [ASTL]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Algoma Steel Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Algoma Steel Group Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASTL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for ASTL stock

Algoma Steel Group Inc. [ASTL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.19. With this latest performance, ASTL shares dropped by -7.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.86 for Algoma Steel Group Inc. [ASTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.43, while it was recorded at 7.52 for the last single week of trading, and 7.30 for the last 200 days.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. [ASTL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Algoma Steel Group Inc. [ASTL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.07 and a Gross Margin at +39.77. Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.54.

Return on Total Capital for ASTL is now 113.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 72.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 97.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 40.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Algoma Steel Group Inc. [ASTL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.02. Additionally, ASTL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.79.Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Algoma Steel Group Inc. [ASTL]