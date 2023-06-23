Steelcase Inc. [SCS] Is Currently 8.15 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Steelcase Inc. [NYSE: SCS] traded at a high on 06/22/23, posting a 8.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.83. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Steelcase Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

Year-over-year revenue and earnings growth realized in very dynamic environment.

Gross margin improvement of 530 basis points compared to the prior year driven by pricing benefits and operational efficiencies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3011686 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Steelcase Inc. stands at 5.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.13%.

The market cap for SCS stock reached $912.90 million, with 112.80 million shares outstanding and 107.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, SCS reached a trading volume of 3011686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Steelcase Inc. [SCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCS shares is $10.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Steelcase Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steelcase Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

How has SCS stock performed recently?

Steelcase Inc. [SCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.54. With this latest performance, SCS shares gained by 11.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.00 for Steelcase Inc. [SCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.51, while it was recorded at 7.47 for the last single week of trading, and 7.70 for the last 200 days.

Steelcase Inc. [SCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Steelcase Inc. [SCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.12 and a Gross Margin at +28.44. Steelcase Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52.

Steelcase Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Steelcase Inc. [SCS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steelcase Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Steelcase Inc. [SCS]