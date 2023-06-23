Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] is -36.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] traded at a high on 06/22/23, posting a 5.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.10. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Siyata Mobile Announces New Orders Totaling $600,000 Revenue.

SD7 Handsets and Accessories to Be Deployed for Use in Education, Construction and Logistics.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, today announced that it has received new orders during the second quarter 2023 in addition to orders previously announced on June 5, 2023, for its SD7 Handsets and VK7 Vehicle Kits totaling approximately $600,000, in aggregate revenue, from customers of leading cellular carriers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11142796 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at 11.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.33%.

The market cap for SYTA stock reached $7.96 million, with 59.10 million shares outstanding and 32.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, SYTA reached a trading volume of 11142796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has SYTA stock performed recently?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.36. With this latest performance, SYTA shares dropped by -25.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.83 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1129, while it was recorded at 0.0960 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1864 for the last 200 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -247.43 and a Gross Margin at +3.82. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -236.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -260.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.53.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]