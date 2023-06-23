ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] is -90.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ: PIXY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 51.52% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -26.20%. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 8:30 AM that ShiftPixy Initiates Investigation of Suspicious Trading Activity in Its Stock Leveraging New Data and Legal Framework.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (Nasdaq: PIXY) (“ShiftPixy” or the “Company”), a Miami-based national staffing enterprise which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced it has engaged a registered broker dealer to review PIXY trading data and collaborate in filing FinCEN 314(b) suspicious activity reports (“SAR”) on its behalf. Section 314(b) of the USA Patriot Act provides financial institutions with the ability to share information with one another, under a safe harbor that offers protections from liability, in order to better identify and report activities that may involve money laundering or terrorist activities. Information sharing pursuant to Section 314(b) is voluntary, and FinCEN strongly encourages financial institutions to participate. The process can yield a number of useful outcomes:.

Shedding more light upon overall financial trails, especially if they are complex and appear to be layered amongst numerous financial institutions, entities, and jurisdictions.

Over the last 12 months, PIXY stock dropped by -93.98%. The one-year ShiftPixy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.64. The average equity rating for PIXY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.95 million, with 9.98 million shares outstanding and 1.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 77.94K shares, PIXY stock reached a trading volume of 46378819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIXY shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShiftPixy Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75.

PIXY Stock Performance Analysis:

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.20. With this latest performance, PIXY shares dropped by -31.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.90 for ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.8300, while it was recorded at 2.2100 for the last single week of trading, and 10.1600 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ShiftPixy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] shares currently have an operating margin of -98.29 and a Gross Margin at +3.52. ShiftPixy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] managed to generate an average of -$711,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.ShiftPixy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] Insider Position Details