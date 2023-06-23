Root Inc. [ROOT] gain 187.31% so far this year. What now?

Root Inc. [NASDAQ: ROOT] gained 34.10% on the last trading session, reaching $12.90 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Roots Announces Details of its Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results Conference Call.

Company to issue its Fiscal 2023 first quarter results press release on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. ET with a conference call to follow at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Roots (“Roots Canada” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROOT), the premium outdoor-lifestyle brand, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss its Fiscal 2023 first quarter results on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Ms. Meghan Roach, President & Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Leon Wu, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

Root Inc. represents 14.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $186.28 million with the latest information. ROOT stock price has been found in the range of $12.10 to $14.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 152.63K shares, ROOT reached a trading volume of 9670849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Root Inc. [ROOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROOT shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROOT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Root Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Root Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 47.04.

Trading performance analysis for ROOT stock

Root Inc. [ROOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 122.80. With this latest performance, ROOT shares gained by 173.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 172.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.78 for Root Inc. [ROOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.06, while it was recorded at 8.26 for the last single week of trading, and 6.05 for the last 200 days.

Root Inc. [ROOT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Root Inc. [ROOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -78.67. Root Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.79.

Return on Total Capital for ROOT is now -36.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Root Inc. [ROOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.74. Additionally, ROOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Root Inc. [ROOT] managed to generate an average of -$389,150 per employee.

Root Inc. [ROOT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Root Inc. go to 41.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Root Inc. [ROOT]