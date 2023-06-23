RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Abcam plc [ABCM] – find out why.

Abcam plc [NASDAQ: ABCM] traded at a high on 06/22/23, posting a 1.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.28. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Abcam Highlights Successful Execution of Strategic Priorities to Drive Shareholder Value.

Files investor presentation; urges shareholders to vote AGAINST all resolutions at July 12 EGM.

Under CEO Alan Hirzel’s leadership, Abcam has transformed as a business, created significant value for all stakeholders, and outperformed the market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4682728 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Abcam plc stands at 6.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.17%.

The market cap for ABCM stock reached $3.16 billion, with 228.80 million shares outstanding and 214.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, ABCM reached a trading volume of 4682728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abcam plc [ABCM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABCM shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABCM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Abcam plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abcam plc is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

How has ABCM stock performed recently?

Abcam plc [ABCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.42. With this latest performance, ABCM shares gained by 21.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.13 for Abcam plc [ABCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.04, while it was recorded at 20.48 for the last single week of trading, and 15.65 for the last 200 days.

Abcam plc [ABCM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abcam plc [ABCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.85 and a Gross Margin at +67.49. Abcam plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.80.

Abcam plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Abcam plc [ABCM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abcam plc go to 0.39%.

Insider trade positions for Abcam plc [ABCM]