Phillips 66 [PSX] stock Upgrade by TD Cowen analyst, price target now $123

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] traded at a low on 06/22/23, posting a -2.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $90.81. The company report on June 19, 2023 at 4:45 PM that Phillips 66 to Announce Second-Quarter Financial Results.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) executive management will host a webcast at noon ET on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, to discuss the company’s second-quarter 2023 financial results, which will be released earlier that day.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, phillips66.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3515243 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Phillips 66 stands at 2.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.48%.

The market cap for PSX stock reached $41.62 billion, with 464.81 million shares outstanding and 458.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, PSX reached a trading volume of 3515243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phillips 66 [PSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $120.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has PSX stock performed recently?

Phillips 66 [PSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.11. With this latest performance, PSX shares dropped by -4.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.24 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.98, while it was recorded at 94.34 for the last single week of trading, and 98.93 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Phillips 66 [PSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to -13.90%.

Insider trade positions for Phillips 66 [PSX]