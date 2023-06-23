Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] Stock trading around $2.52 per share: What’s Next?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: ONCY] gained 16.67% or 0.36 points to close at $2.52 with a heavy trading volume of 3946271 shares. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Oncolytics Biotech’s® Pelareorep Selected for Inclusion in Precision PromiseSM Pivotal Phase 3 Platform Trial.

Adaptive clinical trial designed to accelerate registration pathways for pancreatic cancer therapies and expected to reduce cost of a Phase 3 study for pelareorep by ~50% compared to a traditional trial.

If successful, new clinical study expected to support approval of pelareorep in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor, gemcitabine, and nab-paclitaxel in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer.

It opened the trading session at $2.22, the shares rose to $2.85 and dropped to $2.171, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ONCY points out that the company has recorded 36.22% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -162.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 315.35K shares, ONCY reached to a volume of 3946271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

Trading performance analysis for ONCY stock

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.57. With this latest performance, ONCY shares gained by 31.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 144.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.17 for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.61, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 1.53 for the last 200 days.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ONCY is now -84.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.41. Additionally, ONCY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] managed to generate an average of -$856,379 per employee.Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.90 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]