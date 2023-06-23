Northland Capital lifts Edgio Inc. [EGIO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edgio Inc. [NASDAQ: EGIO] price surged by 31.03 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Edgio, Inc. Announces Expected Filing Date for 2022 Annual Report.

Company Expects to File by Early July with Quarterly Reports for the Period Ended March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2023, Expected to Follow in August.

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) (the “Company”), today announced that it is progressing with the restatement of the Company’s previously issued financial statements in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, as well as the previously filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, June 30, 2022 and 2021 and September 30, 2022 and 2021, due to an error in accounting for the Company’s Open Edge solution, and currently expects to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 (the “Annual Report”) by early July. The Company expects to host a conference call with analysts and investors following the filing and will provide conference call details at a later date.

A sum of 9236454 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.02M shares. Edgio Inc. shares reached a high of $0.6465 and dropped to a low of $0.4765 until finishing in the latest session at $0.60.

The one-year EGIO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.0. The average equity rating for EGIO stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Edgio Inc. [EGIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGIO shares is $2.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Edgio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edgio Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

EGIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Edgio Inc. [EGIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.52. With this latest performance, EGIO shares gained by 6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.11 for Edgio Inc. [EGIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5669, while it was recorded at 0.5053 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4463 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Edgio Inc. Fundamentals:

Edgio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

EGIO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edgio Inc. go to 15.00%.

Edgio Inc. [EGIO] Insider Position Details