MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] Stock trading around $2.05 per share: What’s Next?

MultiPlan Corporation [NYSE: MPLN] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.085 during the day while it closed the day at $2.05. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that MultiPlan and ECHO Health Partner to Drive Health Plan Administrative Costs Down.

Creates market-leading offering by combining the claim pricing and payment capabilities of two industry leaders.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) (“MultiPlan”), a leading provider of technology and data-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, and ECHO Health, Inc. (“ECHO®”), today announced a partnership that combines the services of each company to offer simplified, more cost-effective claim processing for third-party administrators, insurers, and other healthcare payors.

MultiPlan Corporation stock has also gained 15.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MPLN stock has inclined by 99.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.12% and gained 78.26% year-on date.

The market cap for MPLN stock reached $1.30 billion, with 638.72 million shares outstanding and 618.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, MPLN reached a trading volume of 4987138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLN shares is $1.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for MultiPlan Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MultiPlan Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPLN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

MPLN stock trade performance evaluation

MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.82. With this latest performance, MPLN shares gained by 51.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.87 for MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2700, while it was recorded at 1.9400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6200 for the last 200 days.

MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.95 and a Gross Margin at +43.19. MultiPlan Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.06.

Return on Total Capital for MPLN is now 4.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 267.09. Additionally, MPLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 265.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] managed to generate an average of -$229,165 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.MultiPlan Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MultiPlan Corporation go to 22.80%.

MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]: Insider Ownership positions