MGM Resorts International [MGM] is 26.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.00% amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.06%. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 9:30 AM that BetMGM Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Puerto Rico.

Sports betting leader expands mobile platform outside of U.S. mainland complementing retail sportsbook at Casino del Mar at La Concha Resort.

BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced the launch of the BetMGM mobile sports betting app in Puerto Rico in partnership with Casino del Mar at La Concha Resort. Puerto Rico is the second market outside of the U.S. mainland for BetMGM’s mobile sports betting app.

Over the last 12 months, MGM stock rose by 53.60%. The one-year MGM Resorts International stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.84. The average equity rating for MGM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.85 billion, with 374.08 million shares outstanding and 306.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, MGM stock reached a trading volume of 3081011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $57.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

MGM Stock Performance Analysis:

MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.06. With this latest performance, MGM shares gained by 0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.96 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.65, while it was recorded at 42.97 for the last single week of trading, and 38.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MGM Resorts International Fundamentals:

MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

