Market cap of Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] reaches 12.56B – now what?

Super Micro Computer Inc. [NASDAQ: SMCI] gained 2.98% or 6.55 points to close at $226.46 with a heavy trading volume of 3929676 shares. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM that For Cloud Gaming and Video Hosting, Supermicro Offers MicroCloud, a High-Density 3U 8 Node System Utilizing AMD Ryzen Zen 4 7000 Series Processors.

Unique New Multi-Node System Provides Cost Optimized Performance at Scale for eCommerce, Software Development, Cloud Gaming, Content Creation, and Private Server Instances.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is introducing a new server that gives IT and data center owners a high performance and scalable solution to meet the needs for E-commerce, cloud gaming, code development, content creation, and virtual private servers. The new systems are designed to use AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series processors optimized for server usage, based on the latest “Zen 4” core architecture, which has a max boost speed of up to 5.7 GHzi, including PCIe 5.0 support, DDR5-5200 MHz, and up to 16 cores (32 threads) per CPU. The new Supermicro MicroCloud is designed to use the latest system technology for a wide range of applications, including web hosting, cloud gaming, and virtual desktop applications.

It opened the trading session at $221.99, the shares rose to $241.97 and dropped to $221.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SMCI points out that the company has recorded 189.26% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -511.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, SMCI reached to a volume of 3929676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $205.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Micro Computer Inc. is set at 15.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMCI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for SMCI stock

Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.60. With this latest performance, SMCI shares gained by 37.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 189.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 402.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.76 for Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.28, while it was recorded at 228.69 for the last single week of trading, and 102.61 for the last 200 days.

Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Super Micro Computer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]