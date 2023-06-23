Market cap of SunOpta Inc. [STKL] reaches 789.53M – now what?

SunOpta Inc. [NASDAQ: STKL] price plunged by -2.97 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 8:49 AM that Voluntary Recall of Specific Frozen Fruit Products Due to Possible Contamination by Listeria monocytogenes.

SunOpta Inc’s subsidiary, Sunrise Growers Inc., has issued a voluntary recall of specific frozen fruit products linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier due to the potential for these products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621084402/en/.

A sum of 3247521 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 910.31K shares. SunOpta Inc. shares reached a high of $7.11 and dropped to a low of $6.81 until finishing in the latest session at $6.85.

The average equity rating for STKL stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SunOpta Inc. [STKL]:

Cowen have made an estimate for SunOpta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunOpta Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for STKL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

STKL Stock Performance Analysis:

SunOpta Inc. [STKL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.87. With this latest performance, STKL shares dropped by -7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STKL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.41 for SunOpta Inc. [STKL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.60, while it was recorded at 7.01 for the last single week of trading, and 8.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SunOpta Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunOpta Inc. [STKL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +12.66. SunOpta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.02.

Return on Total Capital for STKL is now 4.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunOpta Inc. [STKL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.93. Additionally, STKL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SunOpta Inc. [STKL] managed to generate an average of -$6,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.SunOpta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

STKL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STKL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunOpta Inc. go to 30.00%.

SunOpta Inc. [STKL] Insider Position Details