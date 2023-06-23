Market cap of Locafy Limited [LCFY] reaches 7.85M – now what?

Locafy Limited [NASDAQ: LCFY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.86% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.78%. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Locafy Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Listing Determination; Company to Request Hearing.

On May 5, 2023, May 18, 2023 and June 12, 2023, the Company submitted a plan and supporting documentation to regain compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, LCFY stock dropped by -54.94%.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.85 million, with 1.04 million shares outstanding and 0.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45K shares, LCFY stock reached a trading volume of 3474101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Locafy Limited [LCFY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Locafy Limited is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LCFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

LCFY Stock Performance Analysis:

Locafy Limited [LCFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.78. With this latest performance, LCFY shares dropped by -17.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.80 for Locafy Limited [LCFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.02, while it was recorded at 7.42 for the last single week of trading, and 8.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Locafy Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Locafy Limited [LCFY] shares currently have an operating margin of -133.58 and a Gross Margin at -67.42. Locafy Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.55.

Return on Total Capital for LCFY is now -213.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -227.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -264.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Locafy Limited [LCFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.07. Additionally, LCFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.50.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Locafy Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Locafy Limited [LCFY] Insider Position Details