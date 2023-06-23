Market cap of Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] reaches 22.11B – now what?

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] slipped around -5.46 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $162.53 at the close of the session, down -3.25%. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Enphase Energy Expands Solar Deployments with Installers in Brasilia.

“After selling our first Enphase system installation in June 2022, we made the switch to offer Enphase products exclusively due to the strength of the company’s best-in-class technology, customer support, and installer services,” said Murilo Vidigal, project director at Mavo Engenharia. “Our customers with Enphase-powered solar systems report great peace of mind thanks to a reduced need for ongoing maintenance and a highly customizable design that allows them the opportunity to grow their system as their energy needs evolve.”.

Enphase Energy Inc. stock is now -38.66% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ENPH Stock saw the intraday high of $165.296 and lowest of $156.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 339.92, which means current price is +6.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, ENPH reached a trading volume of 5969394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $257.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 8.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 26.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

How has ENPH stock performed recently?

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.30. With this latest performance, ENPH shares dropped by -1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.27 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 178.57, while it was recorded at 172.97 for the last single week of trading, and 237.81 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.42 and a Gross Margin at +41.14. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.05.

Return on Total Capital for ENPH is now 24.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.26. Additionally, ENPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] managed to generate an average of $140,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 18.86%.

Insider trade positions for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]