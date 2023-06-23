Market cap of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] reaches 2.09B – now what?

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ARCO] closed the trading session at $9.68 on 06/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.395, while the highest price level was $9.825. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 7:59 AM that Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”), Latin America’s largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, today announced its participation in the following investor event:.

BofA Securities 2023 Emerging Markets Debt and Equity Conference. This in-person event will be held in Miami, from Wednesday, May 31 to Friday, June 2, 2023, and the Company will participate on June 1 and 2.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.79 percent and weekly performance of 4.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 971.78K shares, ARCO reached to a volume of 2986505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCO shares is $10.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARCO in the course of the last twelve months was 31.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ARCO stock trade performance evaluation

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.99. With this latest performance, ARCO shares gained by 7.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.02 for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.53, while it was recorded at 9.43 for the last single week of trading, and 7.95 for the last 200 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. go to 42.56%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]: Insider Ownership positions